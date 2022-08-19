Breaking News
Erwee, Elgar put Proteas in command against England

Updated on: 19 August,2022 08:22 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Ollie Pope’s 73 was the only double-figure score by a specialist England batsman, with the next-best contribution coming from all-rounder Ben Stokes (20)

Sarel Erwee in full flight against England yesterday. Pic/Getty Images


Sarel Erwee guided South Africa to within sight of a first-innings lead in the first Test against England at Lord’s on Thursday.


Erwee’s 60 not out was the cornerstone of the Proteas’ 158-2 at tea on the second day, a deficit of just seven runs after England had been bundled out for a mere 165. 

Aiden Markram was in fine touch, his 16 not out featuring three elegant fours off Matthew Potts, James Anderson and spinner Jack Leach. SA pacer Kagiso Rabada did the bulk of the damage in England’s innings, returning figures of 5-52—the 12th time he has taken five wickets in a Test innings. Ollie Pope’s 73 was the only double-figure score by a specialist England batsman, with the next-best contribution coming from all-rounder Ben Stokes (20).


