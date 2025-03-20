Key figures of KKR, namely, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Chandrakant Pandit and DJ Bravo shared their thoughts ahead of their IPL 2025 campaign. In the IPL, Rahane donned the KKR jersey in the 2022 edition in which he garnered 133 runs in seven matches. In the 2024 mega auction, KKR acquired the services of Rahane for Rs 1.5 crores

Ajinkya Rahane (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Everyone on same page...": Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane ahead of IPL 2025 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru x 00:00

Ahead of the IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Rider's newly-appointed skipper Ajinkya Rahane expressed happiness on his return to the franchise and said that with everyone being on the same page the title defence will be a great one.

ADVERTISEMENT

The star-studded squad of the Kolkata Knight Riders were presented to their doting fans on the stage of the Knights Unplugged 2.0 event, held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan on Wednesday.

The Knights will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22.

A sea of over 5,000 passionate fans gathered in purple and gold to witness their cricketing heroes up close, igniting an atmosphere of excitement ahead of the new season. Adding to the spectacle, KKR's three championship trophies were showcased, a testament to the team's legacy.

The event also featured interactive activities, further immersing fans in the Knight Riders' spirit as they geared up to rally behind their team for another thrilling campaign.

Key figures of KKR, namely, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Chandrakant Pandit and DJ Bravo shared their thoughts ahead of their IPL 2025 campaign.

Also Read: Team India to get Rs 58 crore cash reward from BCCI for Champions Trophy 2025 victory

Venky Mysore, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thanked the fans for their unconditional support: "It is really an honour to be part of this franchise. It gives me goosebumps to see the love and support we receive. I do not think there's another city like Kolkata -- when Eden Gardens fills with purple and gold, their chants for KKR and favourite players truly lift the entire team."

Ajinkya Rahane, returning as captain, stated, "It is great to be back with KKR and an honour to lead this wonderful franchise with its rich history. We have a very good team this year. For us, it's about keeping it simple -- we have been practicing really well and everyone is on the same page. It is going to be a great season for us."

In the IPL, Rahane donned the KKR jersey in the 2022 edition in which he garnered 133 runs in seven matches. In the 2024 mega auction, KKR acquired the services of Rahane for Rs 1.5 crores. This came after two solid seasons with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scoring 568 runs in 23 innings at an average of 25.82 and a strike rate of over 147, with two half-centuries. He won the title with Men in Yellow in 2023.

Vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer expressed, "It is an honour to be called a key player for this franchise with such rich history and legacy. The franchise has shown tremendous trust in me and gave me the big break in my life. There's a lot of gratitude, and it is my duty to pay them back. I hope this journey continues for a very long time."

Head coach Chandrakant Pandit reflected: "This three-year journey has been really amazing. Winning the trophy has always been special. The title win last year belongs not only to the players, but to the entire franchise -- including those working behind the scenes, the owners, and especially the fans whose support helps maintain our healthy atmosphere."

Dwayne Bravo, joining as mentor, added: "We are looking forward to this season, winning lots of games, and hopefully defending our trophy. It is a great honour to be part of this setup. Knight Riders is hugely respected worldwide, and having captained Knight Riders in Trinidad, where we had great success, joining was an easy decision when the opportunity came from Venky sir."

At the event, the team also unveiled a collection for their fans, which includes the retro black and gold jersey.

(With ANI Inputs)