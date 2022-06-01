Ex-batsman Sarwan quits as West Indies selector

Sarwan has resigned from his post of senior men’s and youth selector due to personal reasons

Ramnaresh Sarwan. Pic/AFP

Ex-West Indies cricketer Ramnaresh Sarwan has resigned from his post of senior men’s and youth selector due to personal reasons.

“Given the depth of his experience in the game, we are disappointed that Ramnaresh is unable to continue in the role of selector, but we fully understand and accept his reasons,” Cricket West Indies director of cricket Jimmy Adams said.

