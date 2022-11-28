×
Ex-West Indies ’keeper David Murray dead at 72

Updated on: 28 November,2022 10:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
AFP |

The son of former West Indies great Everton Weekes, Murray’s opportunities were limited by his namesake Deryck Murray’s firm hold on the wicketkeeping position and it was Jeffrey Dujon who proved to be his long term replacement

David Murray


Former West Indies wicket-keeper David Murray has died at the age of 72, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement on Saturday. 


Murray played 19 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1978 and 1982 making three half-centuries. The son of former West Indies great Everton Weekes, Murray’s opportunities were limited by his namesake Deryck Murray’s firm hold on the wicketkeeping position and it was Jeffrey Dujon who proved to be his long term replacement. 


