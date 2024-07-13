Breaking News
Mumbai: Hit by school van, girl dies after 11 days
Worli hit-and-run case: Cops recover discarded beer cans
Heavy rain likely to lash Mumbai today, IMD issues orange alert
Ghatkopar hoarding case: Two commissioners figure in the SIT charge sheet
Mumbai: Early morning rain, full-day of disruptions
shot-button
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > EXCLUSIVE If not a cricketer Id be a chef Smriti Mandhana

EXCLUSIVE | If not a cricketer, I’d be a chef: Smriti Mandhana

Premium

Updated on: 13 July,2024 10:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Raaina Jain | raaina.jain@mid-day.com

Top

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana is back in Mumbai after creating several records in the ODI series against South Africa. In a conversation with mid-day.com, she talks about her sports journey and unconventional life choices and reveals her interests beyond cricket

EXCLUSIVE | If not a cricketer, I’d be a chef: Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana is the vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team

From watching her brother go for cricket training sessions to the entire nation cheering for her, Smriti Mandhana has come a long way in her cricket journey to become one of the most formidable players of the Indian women’s cricket team. Her path in the sport is studded with multiple achievements and records. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Smriti Mandhana culture news life and style Lifestyle news cricket news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK