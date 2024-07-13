Cricketer Smriti Mandhana is back in Mumbai after creating several records in the ODI series against South Africa. In a conversation with mid-day.com, she talks about her sports journey and unconventional life choices and reveals her interests beyond cricket

Smriti Mandhana is the vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team

From watching her brother go for cricket training sessions to the entire nation cheering for her, Smriti Mandhana has come a long way in her cricket journey to become one of the most formidable players of the Indian women’s cricket team. Her path in the sport is studded with multiple achievements and records.