"Failed to grab our opportunities": Rohit Sharma on 10-wicket loss vs Australia

Rohit Sharma (Pic: X/@ICC)

Opening up on the loss against Australia in the second Test match, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma stated some reason.

Riding high on Travis Head's century and bowling heroics from Mitchell Starc and skipper Pat Cummins led Australia to a 10-wicket win over Team India in Adelaide.

The victory also ensured Australia reclaimed their place atop the WTC 25 standings.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma accepted that his team underperformed and failed to replicate their success from the first Test. The Indian skipper also hailed Australia for capitalizing on their chances.

"A disappointing week for us, we didn't play well, and Australia played better cricket than us and won the Test match. We failed to grab our opportunities. We didn't bat well enough, probably 30-40 runs short with the bat in the first innings. There were opportunities when Australia were batting and we failed to take those chances. When you miss those chances, it's never easy," Rohit Sharma remarked in the post-match press conference as quoted by the ICC.

Rohit Sharma expressed his views on challenges during the pink ball Test match. "You know when you come to Australia, you have to play a pink-ball Test. You have to be mentally ready to bat under different conditions. It can be difficult but that cannot be an excuse. The conditions are for both teams, they batted well and got the runs. We didn't bat well enough to get enough runs", said the Indian skipper.

Shedding light on the next Test in Brisbane, Rohit offered a tone of positivity and referred to the team's past success at the venue.

Team India slipped to the third position in the WTC standings. The Gabba Test will be the perfect opportunity to make a comeback, keeping in mind their success at the venue last time.

"We are looking forward to it (Gabba Test). Some really good memories there. We want to start well and play well. There's not much time in between as well. You know we just want to go out there and think about what we did right, you know in Perth and also what we did last time when we were here," the 37-year-old said.

The last time India played a Test at the Gabba, Rishabh Pant's warrior-esque unbeaten 89* to chase down 328 handed Australia their first loss at the stadium since 1988, and also a 2-1 series win for the visitors.

(With ANI Inputs)