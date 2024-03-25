Breaking News
Fair play, ‘unequal’ pay

Updated on: 25 March,2024 11:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

Terms like ‘athletes’ and ‘players’ have been vehemently embraced, transcending gender-specific labels and affirming the equal stature of women in the 22 yards

Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil of RCB celebrate the fall of a wicket during WPL 2024 final against Delhi Capitals. Pic/AFP

Key Highlights

  1. Resounding success of another WPL edition is not merely measured in wins and losses
  2. There appear enough reasons to celebrate multifaceted dimensions of non-discrimination
  3. In discourse surrounding WPL, witnessed shift towards more inclusive, empowering language

The resounding success of another WPL edition is not merely measured in wins and losses but in the strides it has taken towards gender equality. After another season has drawn to a close, there appear enough reasons to celebrate the multifaceted dimensions of this non-discrimination within the league, unravelling its triumphs, challenges, and the evolving narrative of inclusivity through the lens of language. In the discourse surrounding the WPL, one has, in these two years, witnessed a shift towards a more inclusive and empowering language.

royal challengers bangalore Smriti Mandhana delhi capitals IPL 2024 sports news cricket news Women’s Indian Premier League 2024 WPL 2024
