Fan Matthew Kuhnemann must wait till end of series to get tips from Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja bowls v Australia yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Matthew Kuhnemann will have to wait till the end of the series to get some valuable “tips” from Ravindra Jadeja though just watching the champion India spinner operate in the middle has been an education for the rookie Australian left-arm spinner.

The 26-year-old was playing the Sheffield Shield as recently as two weeks ago before being drafted into the Test team ahead of the Delhi Test.

He is also a massive fan of Jadeja and R Ashwin and just seeing them bowl in tandem, he has picked up some valuable tricks of the trade.

A stint at a spin clinic in Chennai six months ago has also made him a better bowler. “I’m a massive fan of Jadeja and Ashwin, so I’ve watched how they have bowled in the last few years. It’s more so the mental side, dealing with the crowd [in India] and how quick things happen,” he said.

Jadeja, who has made a comeback with this series, was the man of the match both in Nagpur and Delhi. Kuhnemann observed Jadeja closely at the Feroz Shah Kotla and picked up the fine nuances of spin bowling.

Has he got the chance to pick Jadeja’s brains yet? “I said to him, have you got any tips for me after the last Test? He said ‘yes, at the end of the series’,” he said with a wide smile.

