Feels like a win: Nicholas Pooran takes heart from WI's impressive showing against India

Gudakesh Motie and Nicholas Pooran making plans to bowl during the 1st ODI match between West Indies and India at. Pic/ AFP

Following the three-run loss to India in the first ODI, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran said that it feels like a win since everyone got to witness what his side is capable of.

Brilliant half-centuries from Kyle Mayers and Brandon King went in vain as West Indies succumbed to a defeat to India in the first ODI of three-match series here at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday.

"Feels like a win for us. Bittersweet, but yeah we keep talking about batting 50 overs and everyone saw what we are capable of and hopefully we can go strength to strength from here. Looking forward to the rest of the series."

"It was a good batting track and our bowlers did a commendable job to restrict them. It is difficult to lose but we will take this one. We need to believe in each other and I keep telling everyone that we will have our challenges, but important to focus on the positives," said Pooran in a post-match presentation.

The second ODI begins between West Indies and India begins on July 24th.

