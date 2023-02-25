Fielding made the difference: Ash Gardner

Australia’s catching and desperation in the field on Thursday night was a class above during the cut-throat clash

Ash Gardner

Star all-rounder Ash Gardner has no doubt that Australia’s supreme fielding was the point of difference that helped her side clinch a nail-biting five-run victory over India.

Australia’s catching and desperation in the field on Thursday night was a class above during the cut-throat clash. “I think we showed our class today in the field and we always speak about as a group being the best fielding team in the world, and I think today really showed that,” Gardner said after claiming the Player of the Match award for her quickfire 31 and figures of 2-37.

“Ellyse Perry was elite on the boundary and she probably saved six runs herself. To think whether it’s drop catches, missed opportunities in the field, those ultimately add up to quite a lot of runs. And I think we took those moments and those pivotal moments when we really needed to,” she added.

