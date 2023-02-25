Breaking News
Fielding made the difference: Ash Gardner

Updated on: 25 February,2023 08:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Australia’s catching and desperation in the field on Thursday night was a class above during the cut-throat clash

Ash Gardner

Ash Gardner


Star all-rounder Ash Gardner has no doubt that Australia’s supreme fielding was the point of difference that helped her side clinch a nail-biting five-run victory over India. 


Australia’s catching and desperation in the field on Thursday night was a class above during the cut-throat clash. “I think we showed our class today in the field and we always speak about as a group being the best fielding team in the world, and I think today really showed that,” Gardner said after claiming the Player of the Match award for her quickfire 31 and figures of 2-37.



“Ellyse Perry was elite on the boundary and she probably saved six runs herself. To think whether it’s drop catches, missed opportunities in the field, those ultimately add up to quite a lot of runs. And I think we took those moments and those pivotal moments when we really needed to,” she added.


Also Read: Women's T20 World Cup: Lower-order batting helps Australia beat India in warm-up tie

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

