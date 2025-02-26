Breaking News
Fire erupts at floodlight tower at Brabourne stadium, put out in 15 minutes

Updated on: 27 February,2025 12:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

There was no report of any injury to anyone in the incident at the iconic cricket venue, the official said

Fire erupts at floodlight tower at Brabourne stadium, put out in 15 minutes

The fire was doused in about 15 minutes, a civic official said (Pic: AFP)

Fire erupts at floodlight tower at Brabourne stadium, put out in 15 minutes
A fire broke out at a floodlight tower in Brabourne stadium near Churchgate in south Mumbai on Wednesday evening, officials said.


The fire started around 6.50 pm and was confined to the floodlights on the illumination tower. It was doused in about 15 minutes, a civic official said.


There was no report of any injury to anyone in the incident at the iconic cricket venue, the official said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

