Fire erupts at floodlight tower at Brabourne stadium, put out in 15 minutes

A fire broke out at a floodlight tower in Brabourne stadium near Churchgate in south Mumbai on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The fire started around 6.50 pm and was confined to the floodlights on the illumination tower. It was doused in about 15 minutes, a civic official said.

There was no report of any injury to anyone in the incident at the iconic cricket venue, the official said.

