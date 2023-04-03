For a generation with beach bodies... perfect excuse not to play for their country: Gavaskar again raises concern on players' resting pattern

Sunil Gavaskar raises concern about the players resting pattern and frequently missing the International games and eager of playing in the Indian Premier League

It has been a long drought for team India at the ICC events. It was June 2013 when the team got their hands on any ICC event. It was the Champions Trophy when MS Dhoni led the team to a historic win in England. Since then the Indian cricket team has endured a drought like no other.

Team India won bilateral series' again and again all over the world but stumbled at ICC tournaments although making close attempts like being semi finalist in 2015, 2016, 2017 but not to the finals.

This time the team have a golden opportunity as India is hosting the longer format of the World Cup in October-November 2023. But rise in the number of injuries has become a roadblock.

From Jasprit Bumrah to India's star batsman Rishabh Pant, the team is reeling through injuries with no fixed timeline to heal. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now pushing the "workload management formula". The board has instructed the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to keep a keen eye on the players who have been shortlisted for the World Cup.

Former India captain and little master Sunil Gavaskar has raised concern about the players' resting pattern and frequently missing the International games and eager to play in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

Gavaskar has again said that as soon as the players realise what the IPL was offering in terms of remuneration for maybe a dozen or so T20 games, the message must have gone out to the organisation to just drop the burnout discussion. "Now, the new word is workload and for a generation that has beach bodies and a pampered mindset it's the perfect excuse not to play for their country".