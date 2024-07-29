Breaking News
'Fumbles cost us'

Updated on: 29 July,2024 09:00 AM IST  |  Dambulla
PTI

Top

India skipper Harmanpreet attributes eight-wicket final defeat v SL on failure to find early breakthroughs; says team will remember this day and work hard

‘Fumbles cost us’

SL’s Harshitha Samarawickrama smashes one during her 69 not out v India in Dambulla yesterday. PIC/PTI

A distraught India captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that there is room for a lot of improvement before the upcoming T20 World Cup and her team won’t easily forget the eight-wicket humbling at the hands of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday.


India scored a decent 165 for 6 but rival skipper Chamari Athapaththu (62) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (69 not out) were severe on the visiting bowlers, finishing the match in 18.4 overs. The women’s T20 World Cup will be held in Bangladesh later this October.



Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur


“We are looking to improve in some areas. We will definitely work hard and remember this day. They have played such good cricket for so long and they played good cricket throughout this tournament,” Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation ceremony on Sunday.

She admitted that her side’s bowling didn’t work as per plans with hardly any breakthroughs to show for their efforts. “We played good cricket throughout the tournament and, no doubt, we made a lot of fumbles today and that cost us. “It was a decent total, we were looking for breakthroughs in the powerplay, but it didn’t go according to plan and Sri Lanka batted really well,” Kaur added.

Her Lankan counterpart Athapaththu was delighted after the island nation’s first major success in women’s international cricket. “I am really happy about our team performance, especially the batting performances, especially Harshitha and Dilhari,” she said.

Brief scores
India 165-6 (S Mandhana 60, R Ghosh 30; K Dilhari 2-36) lost to SL 167-2 (H Samarawickrama 69*, C Athapaththu 61, K Dilhari 30*) by eight wickets

