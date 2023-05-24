Ruturaj Gaikwad’s sublime 60 powers CSK to 172 for 7 against Titans

Earlier, caught off a no-ball from debutant Darshan Nalkande in the second over when only two, Gaikwad was the most fluent of the batsmen on view on a surface where stroke-making became increasingly difficult as the ball became older and softer

CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad against GT in Chennai yesterday. Pic/PTI

Ruturaj Gaikwad made the most of an early reprieve to lead the way with a fluent half-century on a tricky surface, allowing Chennai Super Kings to post a competitive 172 for seven in Qualifier 1 of the IPL against Gujarat Titans. At the time of going to press, GT were 52-2 in eight overs.

Earlier, caught off a no-ball from debutant Darshan Nalkande in the second over when only two, Gaikwad was the most fluent of the batsmen on view on a surface where stroke-making became increasingly difficult as the ball became older and softer.

His 44-ball 60 and an opening alliance of 87 with a singularly becalmed Devon Conway, who struggled badly for timing, were the bedrocks of the innings after Chennai were put in by Hardik Pandya at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja weighed in with cameos but Gujarat were largely disciplined with the ball, Mohammed Shami reiterating his Purple Cap credentials with two for 28 for his four overs and Mohit Sharma using his assortment of slower deliveries to good effect to also finish with two wickets.

Chennai batted at the same tempo all throughout but given the conditions, they have a total that will require Gujarat to bat with common sense and smarts as they eye a place in the final.