Breaking News
Common Mumbaikars at the fore on Day 1 of Rs 2,000 note phase-out
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday
Patwardhan park parking row: Khar residents face an uphill battle for park
Mumbai: Care centres for people with HIV reduced by 60 per cent
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ruturaj Gaikwads sublime 60 powers CSK to 172 for 7 against Titans

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s sublime 60 powers CSK to 172 for 7 against Titans

Updated on: 24 May,2023 08:30 AM IST  |  Chennai
R Kaushik |

Top

Earlier, caught off a no-ball from debutant Darshan Nalkande in the second over when only two, Gaikwad was the most fluent of the batsmen on view on a surface where stroke-making became increasingly difficult as the ball became older and softer

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s sublime 60 powers CSK to 172 for 7 against Titans

CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad against GT in Chennai yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Ruturaj Gaikwad’s sublime 60 powers CSK to 172 for 7 against Titans
x
00:00

Ruturaj Gaikwad made the most of an early reprieve to lead the way with a fluent half-century on a tricky surface, allowing Chennai Super Kings to post a competitive 172 for seven in Qualifier 1 of the IPL against Gujarat Titans. At the time of going to press, GT were 52-2 in eight overs.


Earlier, caught off a no-ball from debutant Darshan Nalkande in the second over when only two, Gaikwad was the most fluent of the batsmen on view on a surface where stroke-making became increasingly difficult as the ball became older and softer.




His 44-ball 60 and an opening alliance of 87 with a singularly becalmed Devon Conway, who struggled badly for timing, were the bedrocks of the innings after Chennai were put in by Hardik Pandya at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.


Also Read: With Mumbai's batting finally clicking, LSG bowlers have task cut out at Chepauk

Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja weighed in with cameos but Gujarat were largely disciplined with the ball, Mohammed Shami reiterating his Purple Cap credentials with two for 28 for his four overs and Mohit Sharma using his assortment of slower deliveries to good effect to also finish with two wickets.

Chennai batted at the same tempo all throughout but given the conditions, they have a total that will require Gujarat to bat with common sense and smarts as they eye a place in the final.

IPL 2023 chennai super kings Gujarat Titans indian premier league cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK