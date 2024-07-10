Breaking News
Gambhir ascends to crickets ivory tower vows to banish no balls with his glare

Gambhir ascends to cricket's ivory tower, vows to banish no-balls with his glare

Updated on: 10 July,2024 11:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

Gambhir's journey post-retirement from competitive play led him through diverse arenas, from insightful cricket commentary to a brief yet impactful foray into politics

Gautam Gambhir. Pic/AFP

Key Highlights

  1. Cricket landscape resonated with seismic shifts as Gambhir was appointed as head coach
  2. His ascension to this esteemed position came on the heels of India`s resounding triumph
  3. Gambhir articulated his deep reverence for the Indian cricketing legacy

India's cricket landscape resonated with seismic shifts as Gautam Gambhir, the celebrated former opener, was appointed as the head coach of the national team on a momentous Tuesday. His ascension to this esteemed position came on the heels of India's resounding triumph in the World Cup, a testament to their prowess under the stewardship of Rahul Dravid, whose tenure culminated with the coveted title in Barbados.

