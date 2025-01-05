Breaking News
Mumbai cops raid man's house while investigating snatching case, recover 120 phones
Fire breaks out in Gyaneshwar Nagar of Bandra east, 20-25 huts destroyed
Sarpanch murder: Dhananjay Munde should stay out of cabinet, demands NCP MLA
RTO seizes two cars, suspends licences of drivers after accident on coastal road
Central and Western Railway to operate mega block on Sunday
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Gambhir backs Rohit and Kohli to decide their Test future with teams interests in mind

Gambhir backs Rohit and Kohli to decide their Test future with team’s interests in mind

Updated on: 05 January,2025 10:30 AM IST  |  Sydney

Top

India head coach Gautam Gambhir believes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will decide their Test careers keeping the team’s best interests in mind. Following India’s 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Gambhir also urged players to commit to domestic cricket

Gambhir backs Rohit and Kohli to decide their Test future with team’s interests in mind

File Pic

Listen to this article
Gambhir backs Rohit and Kohli to decide their Test future with team’s interests in mind
x
00:00

India head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed confidence in veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, stating that both players still possess the hunger to excel and will decide on their Test careers with the team’s best interests at heart.


Gambhir’s remarks came in the aftermath of India’s 1-3 series defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The final Test, held in Sydney, saw Australia reclaim the coveted trophy after a decade, simultaneously denying India a place in the World Test Championship final.


“They are tough people with hunger; they’ll decide what is best for Indian cricket,” Gambhir said during the post-match media interaction, as per PTI.


The head coach also lauded Rohit Sharma’s accountability, particularly as an opener, despite the latter’s prolonged lean patch. “To keep the dressing room happy, I have to be honest and fair to everyone. Rohit Sharma showed accountability at the top,” he said.

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, opted to rest himself from the final Test, citing his poor run of form as a significant factor. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli too struggled throughout the series, often falling prey to the Australian pacers, with eight of his dismissals coming in the slips.

Gambhir did not shy away from highlighting the importance of commitment to red-ball cricket, particularly emphasising the need for players to participate in the domestic circuit. “If they have commitment towards red-ball cricket, they should show up for domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy,” the head coach asserted, as per PTI reports.

Though Gambhir did not directly name senior players, his remarks seemed aimed at those who have often prioritised international schedules over domestic cricket.

Australia’s emphatic win in the fifth and final Test not only secured the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also exposed India’s vulnerabilities in the longer format, particularly in overseas conditions. Gambhir’s statements underline the pressing need for both accountability and preparation across all levels of cricket in the country.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gautam gambhir rohit sharma virat kohli India vs Australia sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK