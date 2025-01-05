India head coach Gautam Gambhir believes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will decide their Test careers keeping the team’s best interests in mind. Following India’s 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Gambhir also urged players to commit to domestic cricket

India head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed confidence in veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, stating that both players still possess the hunger to excel and will decide on their Test careers with the team’s best interests at heart.

Gambhir’s remarks came in the aftermath of India’s 1-3 series defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The final Test, held in Sydney, saw Australia reclaim the coveted trophy after a decade, simultaneously denying India a place in the World Test Championship final.

“They are tough people with hunger; they’ll decide what is best for Indian cricket,” Gambhir said during the post-match media interaction, as per PTI.

The head coach also lauded Rohit Sharma’s accountability, particularly as an opener, despite the latter’s prolonged lean patch. “To keep the dressing room happy, I have to be honest and fair to everyone. Rohit Sharma showed accountability at the top,” he said.

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, opted to rest himself from the final Test, citing his poor run of form as a significant factor. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli too struggled throughout the series, often falling prey to the Australian pacers, with eight of his dismissals coming in the slips.

Gambhir did not shy away from highlighting the importance of commitment to red-ball cricket, particularly emphasising the need for players to participate in the domestic circuit. “If they have commitment towards red-ball cricket, they should show up for domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy,” the head coach asserted, as per PTI reports.

Though Gambhir did not directly name senior players, his remarks seemed aimed at those who have often prioritised international schedules over domestic cricket.

Australia’s emphatic win in the fifth and final Test not only secured the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also exposed India’s vulnerabilities in the longer format, particularly in overseas conditions. Gambhir’s statements underline the pressing need for both accountability and preparation across all levels of cricket in the country.