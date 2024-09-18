'Gambhir-led coaching staff has different style compared to Dravid': Rohit

Gambhir had taken charge of the team in July and the team will be playing its first Test in his tenure

Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said head coach Gautam Gambhir's style is different from his predecessor Rahul Dravid but insisted that he has a good understanding with the new appointee.

Rohit was addressing the media ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh beginning here on Wednesday. "Obviously Rahul bhai, Vikram Rathour and Paras Mhambrey were a different team and it is only acceptable that the new support staff will bring different perspective," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference.

"New coaching staff has different style but there is no problem. Good understanding is important, and I have that with Gambhir," he added on his dynamics with the new head coach.

