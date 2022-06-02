Ganguly could be referring to educational app in tweet

Former India captain and current BCCI president creates buzz with 'thank you' mention on social media

Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly created a buzz on Wednesday evening when he tweeted about something that some people reckoned was his exit from the BCCI top post.

“Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of life. 2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today,” Ganguly said on social media.

It is learnt that the development Ganguly tweeted about is his association with an education-related app.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal were quick to clarify that Ganguly is not quitting as Board president. It can be recalled that Ganguly made his ODI debut for India (four years before his 1996 Test debut at Lord’s) on January 11, 1992 against West Indies at Brisbane. He led the country with distinction from 2000 to 2005, a phase in which India started winning abroad more regularly than any other era.