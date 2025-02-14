Gardner, Mooney fifties carry Gujarat to 201/5 vs RCB

After losing Laura Wolvaardt and D Hemalatha with 41 on the board, Gujarat recovered well through Mooney and Gardner.

Contrasting fifties by skipper Ash Gardner and veteran Beth Mooney guided Gujarat Giants to a healthy 201 for five against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first match of the WPL 2025 here on Friday.

Mooney was conventional while striking 56 off 42 (8x4) but Gardner was all fire and brimstone en route an exceptional unbeaten 79 (37b, 3x4, 8x6) as Gujarat, who were put into bat, gave some tough moments to RCB.

The Aussie pair added 44 runs for the third wicket, before Mooney perished playing a pull off leg-spinner Prema Rawat, giving a catch to Smriti Mandhana.

But a bigger storm was awaiting RCB, as Gardner and West Indian Deandra Dottin (25, 13b, 3x4, 1x6) added 67 runs in just over five overs.

