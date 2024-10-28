Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Speculation mounts over Gary Kirstens resignation as Pakistans limited overs coach within six months of being appointed

Speculation mounts over Gary Kirsten's resignation as Pakistan's limited-overs coach within six months of being appointed

Updated on: 28 October,2024 12:07 PM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

Top

The 56-year-old, who coached India to victory at the 2011 ODI World, was appointed by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) in April end this year

Speculation mounts over Gary Kirsten's resignation as Pakistan's limited-overs coach within six months of being appointed

Gary Kirsten (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Speculation mounts over Gary Kirsten's resignation as Pakistan's limited-overs coach within six months of being appointed
x
00:00

Pakistan's white-ball coach Gary Kirsten is set to step down after developing a rift with the country's cricket board within six months of being appointed, according to media reports.


The 56-year-old, who coached India to victory at the 2011 ODI World, was appointed by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) in April end this year.


According to ESPNCricinfo, his decision to quit is down to a rift with red ball coach Jason Gillespie, and the PCB after the board decided to withdraw their selection powers.


Also Read: Gambhir’s India in a tailspin

Selection is now exclusively the domain of the selection committee.

Kirsten is expected to issue a statement later in the day.

The former Proteas batter had been working as a batting coach with the Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans before taking up the role in Paksitan.

The development comes a week before Pakistan's white-ball tour of Australia starting November 4.

The team is riding high on a come-from-behind 2-1 triumph over visiting England in a Test series that concluded last week.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK