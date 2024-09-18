The interview is billed in the trailer as a "Very Special Interview," giving viewers an inside peek at the minds of two cricketing greats.

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli/ Screengrab

Listen to this article Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli reflect on their cricket careers, rivalries in candid chat x 00:00

Star hitter Virat Kohli and the head coach of the Indian squad Gautam Gambhir recently had a frank conversation about their respective cricket careers and historical rivalry. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on their X account on Wednesday that the whole interview would be made accessible on the BCCI's official website shortly.

Gambhir and Kohli are shown in the video joking around and complimenting one another on a job well done. They begin by talking back to their World Cup final 2011 performances. In the 2014–15 season, Kohli had an amazing series in Australia, where he amassed 692 runs in eight innings, for which Gambhir gave him high accolades.

Then, Kohli questioned Gambhir about whether his opponent's remarks ever inspired or diverted him while he was batting. They both laughed a little when Gambhir retorted that Kohli had gone through more of these than he had.

The video ends with Kohli addressing all the "masala" and putting a final touch on their candid conversation.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have been involved in a couple of fights on the field which first happened during the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League when the former got dismissed during a match against KKR at Chinnaswamy Stadium. He was spotted in a verbal spat with his former Team India mate and KKR skipper. The two had to be separated on the pitch.

A similar scene unfolded after the match between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants. Kohli, who had witnessed a heated moment with LSG pacer Naveen-Ul-Haq during the match later refused to shake hands and got into a verbal spat. Gambhir--who was LSG coach--called out Virat for his behaviour. Even as Virat tried to reason with Gambhir, he was not ready to listen and continued to argue. The duo had to be separated on the pitch yet again.

With ANI inputs