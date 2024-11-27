‘Getting Venky was one of our priorities, hence went all out’: Bravo

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 November,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Jeddah
“It’s good that we have 90 per cent of the players from the championship-winning team. That in itself is a positive sign,” he added

Dwayne Bravo. Pic/AFP

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who is now the mentor of reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders, has defended the team’s strategy of “going all out” for Venkatesh Iyer to keep the “core” of the IPL championship-winning side intact.


Seen as a potential captaincy candidate for KKR, Venkatesh’s acquisition (R23.75 crore) has sparked some criticism over why he wasn’t retained if leadership was part of the team thinktank’s plan for him.


“Getting Venky [Venkatesh Iyer] was one of the main priorities for us, as you could see, we went all out for him,” said Bravo, a four-time IPL winner at Chennai Super Kings.


“It’s good that we have 90 per cent of the players from the championship-winning team. That in itself is a positive sign,” he added.

