Gill thrills, but India spill against Bangladesh

Shubman’s ton in vain as Indians drop a game before final; B’desh win by 6 runs

Shubman Gill celebrates his century against Bangladesh in Colombo yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Shubman Gill single-handedly threatened one of the great heists in ODI cricket, but in his magnificent fifth century ended up in a losing cause as Bangladesh extended their recent hold over India in the 50-over format. Saving their best for last, Bangladesh pulled off a six-run victory, defending their 265 for eight expertly through pace and spin despite a wonderful late cameo from Axar Patel to score their third win over India in the last four encounters. India were bowled out in the final over for 259.

As far as the Asia Cup was concerned, Friday’s final Super 4 league contest was merely of academic interest, Sri Lanka’s sensational two-wicket win over Pakistan in a match which ended past 1 am on Friday formalising their entry into the final against India. Rohit Sharma used the opportunity to rest five key players, including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, in a bid to test out the bench, but he wouldn’t have been too pleased with what unfolded before his eyes.

Bangladesh players celebrate after dismissing Ravindra Jadeja. Pic/AFP

After a sprightly beginning which netted them three wickets in the first six overs and a fourth in the 14th, India allowed Bangladesh to storm back into the contest. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan led the fightback with a polished 80, but there was more to the innings than just that. Towhid Hridoy helped himself to an attractive half-century whilst helping his captain add 101 for the fifth wicket, but the real damage came thereafter with Bangladesh’s lower order laying into the Indians.

Three catches had already been put down by then, Mehidy Hasan Miraz failing to capitalise on two of those, but as the Bangladesh innings entered the final one-third, India were taken apart. Shardul Thakur did pick up three wickets but went for nine fours and a six as the Bangladesh tail wagged furiously. An impressive 103 came off the last 15 overs, leaving India with an ask.

Rohit goes early

Rohit’s designs of chasing a target under lights before the final hit an immediate roadblock when the skipper perished in the first over, sent down by Tanzim Hasan, tamely driving to cover. Tanzid won the battle of the debutants by cleaning up Tilak Varma, and India were on the backfoot straightaway.

Impeccable timing

Gill batted fluently, as if on a shirtfront, while the others struggled for timing on a surface where the ball sat on pitching. KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav failed to rotate the strike optimally, but that didn’t affect Gill one bit, his timing was always impeccable. With the required run rate ratcheting up, Gill opened his shoulders to strike a few meaty blows, but more than three hours of batting after 50 overs in the field in extreme humidity took its toll as he holed out to long-off for a sparkling 121. Axar raised Indian hopes thereafter with a flurry of boundaries after a tentative start, but it wasn’t to be.

Brief scores

Bangladesh 265-8 in 50 overs (S Hasan 80, T Hridoy 54, N Ahmed 44; S Thakur 3-65, M Shami 2-32) beat India 259 all out in 49.5 overs (S Gill 121, A Patel 42, S Yadav 26; M Rahman 3-50, T Sakib 2-32, M Hasan 2-50) by 6 runs