Glenn Phillips shines as NZ clinch T20I series vs WI

After reaching his fifth T20 half century, Phillips went on to 76 from 40 balls and led New Zealand to 215-5. In reply, West Indies managed only 125-9

Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips struck a half century from 33 balls to propel New Zealand to a 90-run win over the West Indies in the second T20I, clinching the three-match series with a 2-0 lead.

