Breaking News
Saare jahan se accha polyester hamara
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena’s rebel faction gets first shakha in Mankhurd
Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator, can talk; accused pleads 'not guilty'
Billionaire investor and Akasa Air owner Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away
Former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, Anshu Jain passes away at 59
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Glenn Phillips shines as NZ clinch T20I series vs WI

Glenn Phillips shines as NZ clinch T20I series vs WI

Updated on: 14 August,2022 07:10 AM IST  |  Kingston
Agencies |

Top

After reaching his fifth T20 half century, Phillips went on to 76 from 40 balls and led New Zealand to 215-5. In reply, West Indies managed only 125-9

Glenn Phillips shines as NZ clinch T20I series vs WI

Glenn Phillips


Glenn Phillips struck a half century from 33 balls to propel New Zealand to a 90-run win over the West Indies in the second T20I, clinching the three-match series with a 2-0 lead.


Also Read: Ross Taylor: One of RR owners slapped me 3-4 times

After reaching his fifth T20 half century, Phillips went on to 76 from 40 balls and led New Zealand to 215-5. In reply, West Indies managed only 125-9.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

new zealand west indies t20 cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK