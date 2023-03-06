Breaking News
Updated on: 06 March,2023 09:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Golden girl!

Natasa Standkovic


India cricketer Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Standkovic, who turned 31 on Saturday,  Instagrammed this picture for her 3.6 million followers and captioned it: “Golden girl.” 


The post received nearly three lakh  ‘likes’. Last month, the couple flew down to Udaipur to renew the wedding vows they had taken three years ago.


