'Great feeling to claim fifer in front of parents': Mark Wood

Updated on: 08 July,2023 07:57 AM IST  |  Leeds
IANS |

Wood, playing his first Test since December 2022, claimed 5-43 as Australia were all out for 263.

Mark Wood

Playing a Test match after more than six months, England pacer Mark Wood ripped through the Australian batting line-up on Day One of the third Test.


Wood, playing his first Test since December 2022, claimed 5-43 as Australia were all out for 263.


Also Read: Gutsy Stokes comes to England's rescue again


However, what brought more joy to the pacer was achieving success with his parents watching from the stands. 

“That was amazing, a great feeling to get five wickets for the first time in front of my mom and dad, so that was a lovely moment to see them in the stand,” Wood told Sky Sports on Thursday.

