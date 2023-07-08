Wood, playing his first Test since December 2022, claimed 5-43 as Australia were all out for 263.

Mark Wood

Listen to this article 'Great feeling to claim fifer in front of parents': Mark Wood x 00:00

Playing a Test match after more than six months, England pacer Mark Wood ripped through the Australian batting line-up on Day One of the third Test.

Wood, playing his first Test since December 2022, claimed 5-43 as Australia were all out for 263.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Gutsy Stokes comes to England's rescue again

However, what brought more joy to the pacer was achieving success with his parents watching from the stands.

“That was amazing, a great feeling to get five wickets for the first time in front of my mom and dad, so that was a lovely moment to see them in the stand,” Wood told Sky Sports on Thursday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever