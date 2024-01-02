"Great hip, shoulder rotation makes Rabada special", former Proteas' speedster Donald

The 28-year-old, who has competed in 61 matches, is just 13 scalps away from completing 300 Test wickets

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada’s hunger for success and an impeccable technique to release the ball makes him a modern-day South Africa great, reckons fast bowling icon Allan Donald. Explaining what makes Rabada special, Donald said Rabada’s hip-rotation is like a javelin thrower and that adds pace to his bowling. Donald said Rabada’s bowling style is similar to the legends of the game.

The 28-year-old, who has competed in 61 matches, is just 13 scalps away from completing 300 Test wickets. “Skill is one thing, but he has an got amazing ability to run the ball away. He has got some amazing wickets with stunning balls in the first Test match,” Donald, who is now an acclaimed pace bowling coach, told PTI. In the series-opener, Rabada took seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in India’s first innings at Centurion.

