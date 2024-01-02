Breaking News
Maharashtra: Latur boy kills man in sleep over illicit affair with his mother
Maharashtra: Truckers protest turns violent at some places
Maharashtra reports 70 new Covid-19 cases; Positivity rate at 2.09 per cent
Thane court acquits driver accused of killing man over extra-marital affair
Over 25 lakh new vehicles hit Maharashtra roads in 2023; 7.91 pc rise in 1 year
Three killed, one injured after car rams into truck on highway in Nashik
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Great hip shoulder rotation makes Rabada special former Proteas speedster Donald

"Great hip, shoulder rotation makes Rabada special", former Proteas' speedster Donald

Updated on: 02 January,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Cape Town
PTI |

Top

The 28-year-old, who has competed in 61 matches, is just 13 scalps away from completing 300 Test wickets

Kagiso Rabada

Listen to this article
"Great hip, shoulder rotation makes Rabada special", former Proteas' speedster Donald
x
00:00

Kagiso Rabada’s hunger for success and an impeccable technique to release the ball makes him a modern-day South Africa great, reckons fast bowling icon Allan Donald. Explaining what makes Rabada special, Donald said Rabada’s hip-rotation is like a javelin thrower and that adds pace to his bowling. Donald said Rabada’s bowling style is similar to the legends of the game.


Also Read: Steve Waugh slams ICC for not caring about test cricket after SA's squad selection vs NZ


The 28-year-old, who has competed in 61 matches, is just 13 scalps away from completing 300 Test wickets. “Skill is one thing, but he has an got amazing ability to run the ball away. He has got some amazing wickets with stunning balls in the first Test match,” Donald, who is now an acclaimed pace bowling coach, told PTI. In the series-opener, Rabada took seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in India’s first innings at Centurion.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kagiso rabada South Africa vs India test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK