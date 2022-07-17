Great player like Virat shouldn’t take long to be back in form: Kapil Dev

Now, legendary all-rounder and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev feels that Kohli has still got a lot of cricket left in him and pointed out that the talismanic batter has to himself create a way for getting back amongst the runs

Kapil Dev; (right) Virat Kohli after being dismissed cheaply in the Lord’s ODI

Since November 2019, Virat Kohli hasn’t scored a century in international cricket and has been in a prolonged lean patch across all formats. With every low score coming off his bat, the debate on Kohli’s poor form climbs up with the T20 World Cup in Australia just three months away.

Now, legendary all-rounder and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev feels that Kohli has still got a lot of cricket left in him and pointed out that the talismanic batter has to himself create a way for getting back amongst the runs.

“It’s not like India haven’t played without Virat in the last five to six years, but I want such a player to be back in form. Yes, he’s been dropped or rested but there’s still a lot of cricket left in him. And he has to create the path for that.



Also Read: Legends unite in viral pic: Sachin Tendulkar meets Sir Garry Sobers at Lord's

“Maybe play Ranji Trophy or score runs anywhere. His confidence needs to be back. This is the difference between a great and a good player. A great player like him shouldn’t take so much time to get back in form. He has to fight with himself and get things in order,” said Kapil to ABP News.

After the conclusion of England tour, Kohli will not be travelling to West Indies for three ODIs and five T20Is.

Asked whether Kohli has been dropped or rested, Kapil remarked: “I can’t say a big player like Virat Kohli should be dropped. He is a very big player. If you have said that he has been rested to give him respect then there’s no harm in that.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever