Mumbai Indians Tilak Varma Dewald Brevis sweat it out in nets ahead of IPL 2024 Watch
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma & Dewald Brevis sweat it out in nets ahead of IPL 2024; Watch

Updated on: 20 March,2024 04:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In November last year, Pandya moved back from Gujarat Titans (GT) to his former franchise as part of a trade between both franchises

Tilak Verma takes part in a practice session (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
00:00

Mumbai Indians (MI) youngsters Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis were seen smashing the ball hard during net practice at the Wankhade Stadium ahead of the IPL 2024.


The Mumbai-based franchise shared a small clip of the youngsters' attacking style from the net sessions on their official social media handle.



In November last year, Pandya moved back from Gujarat Titans (GT) to his former franchise as part of a trade between both franchises. The star all-rounder spent two years with GT, spearheading their campaign in the cash-rich league with aplomb. In GT's debut season in 2022, Hardik got them off to a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy.

Also Read: 'Biggest question is who'll be their next captain?': Suresh Raina on MS Dhoni

The IPL 2024 will start on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans and five-time champions Mumbai Indians will square off against each other in a mouth-watering clash on March 24 at Ahmedabad. The fixture has gained a lot of hype because of star all-rounder Pandya's move to his former franchise MI following two great seasons with GT. Shubman Gill has taken over the captaincy of GT.

MI squad for IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma

(With inputs from agencies)

IPL 2024 IPL indian premier league cricket news sports
