Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill (Pic: X/@gujarat_titans)

After concluding with the first week day on which two matches were played, the IPL 2025 is set to witness the clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals.

Ahead of the match, GT skipper Shubman Gill's performance will be under scrutiny as the veteran is yet to deliver a knock to live up to his name. With Sanju Samson back at performing the leadership duties, Rajasthan look rock-solid on paper and would like to continue their momentum from the previous clash.

The IPL 2025 match at Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday promises to be a run fest for the spectators as the clash will include the likes of Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford and Nitish Rana.

GT vs RR, IPL 2025: Injuries and unavailability

So far, there are no injuries reported ahead of the IPL 2025 match between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals.

GT vs RR, IPL 2025: Head-to-head records

So far, in the history of the IPL, both teams, GT and RR, have faced each other in six encounters, out of which the Titans have the upper hand. They have come victorious on five occasions, whereas the Royals have sealed victory in just one match.

Sanju and his men would look to turn the sheets in their favour today at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT vs RR, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c&wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande.

GT vs RR, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Jayant Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.