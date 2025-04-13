GT’s Glenn Phillips ruled out of IPL due to injury

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 April,2025 08:09 AM IST
While Phillips has not been part of GT’s XI all season, he was on as a substitute fielder in the game against SRH

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League due to a groin injury, the franchise announced on Saturday.


The Kiwi all-rounder, who has returned home, “sustained a groin injury during the IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6,” the Titans said in a statement. While Phillips has not been part of GT’s XI all season, he was on as a substitute fielder in the game against SRH.


