Gujarat high! Slogan game is a no contest

Gujarat Titans fans outside the Motera Stadium yesterday. Pic/BCCI; IPL

Not only did Gujarat Titans fans outnumber their Rajasthan Royals counterparts in the IPL-15 final on Sunday, their quirky slogans took the cake too. Basing one on their tag line ‘Aava de’, this one sounded quite peppy when the fans sang in unison: “Jalebi fafda khava de, IPL trophy aava de.” The GT supporters had a blast inside the stadium. Whenever the DJ played a garba track, the scenes were nothing short of a Navratri celebration.

Fireworks for every six

To add to the glitzy IPL final show, every time a six was hit, it was celebrated with fireworks. Even at the fall of a wicket, the fireworks would go up, making it a spectacle to remember for the 1.25 lakh fans present at the gigantic stadium here. A boundary was celebrated with smoke guns. The BCCI created what was being called the largest-ever jersey—66x42 metres—occupying nearly half of the ground. All this was done to celebrate 15 years of IPL.

BCCI’s big show

The who’s who of world cricket were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday for the IPL-15. Barring, of course Pakistan, officials from all other international cricket boards and representatives of the International Cricket Council were present to witness the grand show the Indian cricket board put up. Officials from all the affiliated state cricket associations were also present along with former BCCI president and currently the Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports minister, Anurag Thakur.