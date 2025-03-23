Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Guwahati to make history with first cricket Test World Cup match in 2025

Guwahati to make history with first cricket Test, World Cup match in 2025

Updated on: 23 March,2025 04:24 PM IST  |  Guwahati
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The ACA Stadium will also host five to six matches of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, which will be the first world cup cricket matches in the northeast

Guwahati to make history with first cricket Test, World Cup match in 2025

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Guwahati to make history with first cricket Test, World Cup match in 2025
x
00:00

Assam's largest city Guwahati is set to be the first Test cricket venue in the northeast region when India take on South Africa here in November, BCCI general secretary Devajit Saikia said on Sunday.


The city will also host its first-ever world cup match later this year during the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, he said.


"No Test and world cup matches have been played in Guwahati so far. But, as per the decision taken at the BCCI apex council meeting on Saturday, Guwahati will host both those matches this year," Saikia said.


He said the second of the two-match Test series between India and South Africa will be played at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium here from November 22.

It will put Guwahati on the Test cricket map, he said.

The ACA Stadium will also host five to six matches of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, which will be the first world cup cricket matches in the northeast, Saikia said.

"The women's world cup will be held from September 24 to November 2. The schedule is still being finalised. Guwahati has been selected as one of the venues for it," Saikia said.

A former ACA general secretary, Saikia also thanked ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their support in Guwahati emerging as a preferred cricket venue.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

guwahati ICC cricket world cup cricket news test cricket sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK