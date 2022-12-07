Habibul Bashar: Expect a comeback

Former Bangladesh skipper Habibul Bashar thrilled after hosts’ one-wicket win, but reckons Men in Blue will bite back in the second ODI today

India captain Rohit Sharma (left), coach Rahul Dravid and pacer Deepak Chahar (right) during a training session in Dhaka yesterday. Pic/PTI

Since Bangladesh’s first ODI series triumph over India in 2015, they have just won a solitary T20I against the Men in Blue in 17 meetings across all formats despite coming close several times. Bangladesh’s one-wicket victory over India in Mirpur on Sunday was widely celebrated by their team members.

Habibul Bashar, one of Bangladesh’s finest captains, was ecstatic as well. “Off late, it has been a story of so-near-yet-so-far for Bangladesh. I am happy that we could cross the line against India this time. After losing nine wickets, I wasn’t expecting them to win but they just managed to hold their nerves. It was a spirited team effort by Litton Das and his men and that too without notable names like Tamim [Iqbal] and Taskin [Ahmed],” Bashar told mid-day on Monday.

Habibul Bashar

Despite India having a forgettable game, the former batsman warned against taking them lightly in the next couple of matches. “India will surely look to bounce back in the next game. They have so many match-winners in their XI. Just like the previous match, I expect the remaining games to be exciting and competitive,” Bashar remarked. The second ODI will be held in Mirpur today.

Bashar, 50, heaped praise on Shakib al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, two pillars of the emphatic victory. “It was because of Shakib’s brilliant bowling that India were restricted to a mere 186 runs. Miraz obviously had the best game of his life. He is proving to be a match-winner with bat and ball,” added Bashar.

