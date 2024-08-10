Breaking News
Hancock, Parsons shine as Australia 'A' defeat India 'A' by eight wickets

Updated on: 10 August,2024 06:52 AM IST  |  Brisbane
IANS

The Grace-Nicola combination taking seven wickets for 44 from eight overs was instrumental for Australia ‘A’ in keeping India ‘A’ to a modest 130-9 in 20 overs

Leg-spinner Grace Parsons took four wickets, while pacer Nicola Hancock grabbed three scalps as the duo set the base for Australia ‘A’ to get an eight-wicket win over India ‘A’ and take an unassailable 2-0 series lead at the Allan Border Field on Friday.


The Grace-Nicola combination taking seven wickets for 44 from eight overs was instrumental for Australia ‘A’ in keeping India ‘A’ to a modest 130-9 in 20 overs. 



In reply, Tahlia Wilson (53 not out) and captain Tahlia McGrath (47 not out) steered Australia A to chasing down the target with 10 balls to spare.


