‘Happy to contribute in winning cause’

India’s Renuka Singh (second from right) celebrates a Bangladesh wicket during the Asia Cup semi-final in Dambulla. Pic/Getty Images

Pacer Renuka Singh said India have been playing consistent cricket in the Women’s Asia Cup so far and would look to continue in the same way in the final to lift the trophy on Sunday.

India outclassed a hapless Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the first semi-final here on Friday, and player of the match Renuka contributed to the victory through an impressive spell (4-1-10-3).

Fifty for Mandhana

Shafali Verma (26 not out, 28b, 2x4) and Smriti Mandhana (55 not out, 39b, 9x4, 1x6) were on song from the word go, as India overhauled the target of 81 without breaking a sweat.

India ended up at 83 for no loss in 11 overs.

“We just want to play good, consistent cricket as we have been doing in the tournament so far. Hopefully, we will be able to win the Asia Cup,” Renuka said at the post-match press meet.

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan

In the title clash, India will meet hosts Sri Lanka, who beat Pakistan by three wickets in the second semi-final here.

“We just need to focus on our strengths. Our plan is to take one game at a time,” she said. During her three-wicket haul, Renuka also completed 50 wickets in T20Is, and she was understandably elated.

“Quite happy to take my 50th wicket in T20Is. But more importantly, I have been able to contribute to the victory of the team and the country.”

