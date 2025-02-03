'Happy to make sure India stay on top': Skipper Niki

Chasing a modest 83 for a win, India chased down the target with 52 balls to spare, reaching 84 for one in 11.2 overs

Captain Niki Prasad kisses the U-19 World Cup Trophy

India captain Niki Prasad described the women’s U-19 T20 World Cup title win as a “special moment” for the team and said that the players stayed calm and stuck to their job for the triumph on Sunday.

India defeated South Africa by nine wickets in the final here, clinching the title for the second time in a row. Chasing a modest 83 for a win, India chased down the target with 52 balls to spare, reaching 84 for one in 11.2 overs.

Gongadi Trisha top-scored with an unbeaten 44 off 33 balls, while Sanika Chalke also remained not out on 26 off 22 balls. “All of us tried to stay calm, remained down to earth and stuck to doing our job,” said Prasad during the post-match presentation.

“We wanted to go out there and show what we can do. I’m feeling happy that I’m right here standing, making sure India stay on top. It’s a special moment.”

Trisha (3-15) led the Indian bowling attack in a clinical performance

“At the start of the tournament, I mentioned we’re here to dominate, to ensure India are here to stay on top,” Prasad said.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on the trophy, South Africa captain Kayla Reyneke took pride in her team’s performance throughout the tournament and vowed to return stronger in 2027.

“A lot of emotions within the team, but I will not take anything away from this team and management, we’ve worked really hard for this moment,” Reyneke said.

