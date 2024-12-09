Mid-Day takes a look at the moments of bad blood between India and Australia down the years

This picture taken on 06 January, 2008 shows India's captain Anil Kumble (2nd R) listening to Harbhajan Singh (R) as Australia's Andrew Symonds (2nd L) talks with Michael Hussey (L) / Pic: AFP

Listen to this article Harbhajan-Symonds' racial fallout to Kohil-Smith's DRS-gate: 5 ugliest India vs Australia moments x 00:00

Mohammed Siraj's fiery send-off to centurion Travis Head added drama to the second day of the Pink-ball Test here on Saturday with the Australian batter expressing disappointment at the India pacer's conduct and the legendary Sunil Gavaskar calling his antics "totally uncalled for".

Head, who scored a brilliant 141-ball 140, played a pivotal role in helping Australia secure a commanding 157-run first-innings lead. His dismissal in the 82nd over sparked a heated exchange.

Well, I said 'well bowled', but he thought otherwise when he pointed me to the sheds. Yeah, I was slightly disappointed with the way that transpired with a couple of the past innings," Head told 'Fox Cricket'.

"But, yeah, it is what it is if they want to react like that. And that's how they want to represent themselves and so be it," he added.

The incident unfolded after Siraj, having dropped the local hero on 76 earlier in the day, conceded a six to him. The Hyderabadi responded immediately, castling Head with a low full toss and celebrating animatedly, while instructing him to walk back.

Head reacted with a few verbal volleys of his own before leaving for the dressing room. Siraj was subsequently booed by the record 50,000-plus Adelaide crowd. The pacer was later seen discussing the crowd's reaction with the umpires.

Mid-Day takes a look at the moments of bad blood between India and Australia down the years.

Gavaskar walks out at the MCG

Sunil Gavaskar once famously remarked that India was up against 13 men when playing against Australia in Australia. A significant moment that encapsulated the tense rivalry between the two teams occurred at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 1981, when Gavaskar was the captain.

In a dramatic protest, he led his opening partner, Chetan Chauhan, off the field after being adjudged leg before wicket off Dennis Lillee. Gavaskar later explained that it wasn’t the umpire's decision but rather the personal abuse from Lillee that provoked the walkout.

Tendulkar being adjudged LBW against McGrath

One of the most controversial umpiring decisions in the history of India-Australia encounters occurred in 1999 when Sachin Tendulkar was given out LBW to Glenn McGrath by umpire Daryl Harper. Tendulkar had ducked into the delivery, which struck his shoulder while he was crouching.

The decision sparked outrage among fans, media, and former players alike, leading to widespread criticism. Had social media been around in 1999, the uproar would have been unprecedented. The incident contributed to the eventual overhaul of the neutral umpire system in international cricket.

Monkeygate scandal

The 2008 Sydney Test between India and Australia became infamous for the "Monkeygate" scandal. Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds accused Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh of calling him a “monkey,” leading to a fierce confrontation between the two teams.

Harbhajan was handed a three-Test ban by match referee Mike Procter, following allegations of racial abuse. However, after an appeal, the ban was overturned, with Harbhajan denying the charges, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) threatening to withdraw the team from the tour.

Gambhir elbows Watson

During the third Test of the 2008-09 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Gautam Gambhir’s brilliant double-century in Anil Kumble’s final Test match was overshadowed by a heated on-field exchange. Gambhir, irritated by Shane Watson’s persistent sledging, elbowed the Australian bowler while completing a second run.

Earlier, Watson had provoked Gambhir by thrusting a clenched fist toward him. In retaliation, Gambhir elbowed Watson, resulting in a one-match ban for the Indian opener. Watson, meanwhile, was fined 10 per cent of his match fees. Match referee Chris Broad emphasized that any physical contact on the field was unacceptable, highlighting the seriousness of the incident.

Kohli-Smith and the DRS-gate

The 2016-17 series between India and Australia was expected to be a one-sided affair in favor of the No. 1 ranked Indians, but Australia stunned everyone by winning the first Test and dominating the second. While Virat Kohli and Steve Smith were anticipated to headline the series for their batting prowess, their names were in the news for a different reason. In the second Test, Smith was trapped LBW during Australia’s chase.

As he looked towards the dressing room for advice on whether to review the decision, Kohli confronted him, accusing the Australian captain of seeking assistance from the team. Kohli, visibly furious, claimed he had seen Australian players do so multiple times and accused them of cheating. Umpire Nigel Llong intervened, reminding Smith that seeking help from the dressing room before an umpire's call was against the rules, further intensifying the tension between the two sides.

(With agency inputs)