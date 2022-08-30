Hardik Pandya feels a sense of achievement after life comes full circle

Hardik dished out an all-round effort, first returning with figures of 3 for 25 and then playing a 17-ball unbeaten 33-run knock to guide India home on Sunday, four years after suffering a back injury, which kept him out of the game for almost three years

A victorious Hardik Pandya leaves the field satisfied. Pic/AP, PTI

Stretchered off the field due to a career-threatening back injury against the same opponents at the same venue four years back, Hardik Pandya feels a “sense of achievement” after guiding India to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener here.

Hardik dished out an all-round effort, first returning with figures of 3 for 25 and then playing a 17-ball unbeaten 33-run knock to guide India home on Sunday, four years after suffering a back injury, which kept him out of the game for almost three years.

“Happy to get this win because it was very important for us. Our nerves were checked, as a team we were challenged as well. Loved the way he [Ravindra Jadeja] came out and played as well,” Hardik said in video posted by BCCI.

“I was recollecting everything from being carried on the stretcher and the same dressing room. You feel a sense of achievement after all the things happened and again getting an opportunity today.”

Hardik credited former Indian team physio Nitin Patel and current strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai for his successful comeback.

“That journey was very beautiful, we get the fruits of the journey but behind the scenes whoever has worked with me never get credit. So, I always believe in giving credit to the person who deserves,” the all-rounder said.

Hardik is a lot calmer, more confident: Rohit

India captain Rohit Sharma feels Hardik Pandya has returned with a better understanding of his game and is more confident about what he wants to do with both bat and ball.

“Since the time he [Hardik] has made his comeback, he’s been brilliant. When he was not part of the team, he figured what he needs to do to his body and his fitness regime, and now he is clocking 140+ easily,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“His batting quality, we all know and it’s been brilliant since his comeback. He is a lot calmer now and more confident about what he wants to do, whether it’s with the bat or with the ball,” he added.

