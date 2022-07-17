Breaking News
Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant hand India series-clinching win over England in third ODI

Updated on: 17 July,2022 10:54 PM IST  |  Manchester
PTI |

Top

Chasing 260, Pant struck an unbeaten 125 while Pandya made 71, as India overhauled the target in 42.1 overs

Rishabh Pant. Pic AP/PTI


India defeated England by five wickets in the final ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here on Sunday. Sent into bat, skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 60 while opener Jason Roy made 41, as England were bowled out for 259.

For India, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/24, while Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 60. Chasing 260, Rishabh Pant struck an unbeaten 125 while Pandya made 71, as India overhauled the target in 42.1 overs. Reece Topley again shone bright with the ball, returning with impressive figures of 3/35. Brief scores: England 259 all out in 45.5 overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41; Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60).




India: 261 for 5 in 42.1 overs (Rishabh Pant 125 not out, Hardik Pandya 71; Reece Topley 3/35).


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

