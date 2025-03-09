Breaking News
Harleen can be a force in T20 cricket: Klinger

Updated on: 09 March,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI

Top

Hopefully, that's something she can take forward in T20 cricket. I think she's going to be a long-term Indian player in all formats, and she's shown that she can be a force in T20 cricket as well," said the Klinger

Harleen can be a force in T20 cricket: Klinger

Harleen Deol and Michael Klinger

Harleen Deol has the potential to be a long-term asset for Indian cricket, particularly in the T20 format, reckons former Australian batter and Gujarat Giants head coach Michael Klinger. Harleen has stood out with her versatility in batting for Gujarat Giants in the ongoing edition of the Women's Premier League. In their Friday's five-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals here, she anchored the chase with a match-winning unbeaten 70, guiding her team past the 177-run target with three balls to spare.


Hopefully, that's something she can take forward in T20 cricket. I think she's going to be a long-term Indian player in all formats, and she's shown that she can be a force in T20 cricket as well," said the Klinger.


