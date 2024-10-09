Harmanpreet Kaur climbs to 12th place in T20I rankings

Harmanpreet now shares the 12th position with Sri Lanka’s Harshitha Samarawickrama, boasting 610 rating points

Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/PTI

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday climbed four spots to be joint 12th in the ICC Women’s T20 batting rankings.

Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil surged nine places to be 29th in the bowlers’ rankings.

Harmanpreet now shares the 12th position with Sri Lanka’s Harshitha Samarawickrama, boasting 610 rating points.

In contrast, Smriti Mandhana slipped one place to fifth, and Jemimah Rodrigues dropped two spots to 20th.

Veteran off-spinner Deepti Sharma fell two places to fourth, while seamer Renuka Singh Thakur maintained her position at fifth. The rankings have been released in the midst of the T20 World Cup in the

Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal made history by becoming the first from her country to briefly top the rankings, overtaking long-time No. 1 Sophie Ecclestone before settling for second place.

