Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Harmanpreet Kaur climbs to 12th place in T20I rankings

Updated on: 09 October,2024 06:32 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Harmanpreet now shares the 12th position with Sri Lanka’s Harshitha Samarawickrama, boasting 610 rating points

Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/PTI

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday climbed four spots to be joint 12th in the ICC Women’s T20 batting rankings.


Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil surged nine places to be 29th in the bowlers’ rankings.


Harmanpreet now shares the 12th position with Sri Lanka’s Harshitha Samarawickrama, boasting 610 rating points.


In contrast, Smriti Mandhana slipped one place to fifth, and Jemimah Rodrigues dropped two spots to 20th.

Also Read: India’s fate hangs in balance against Lankans

Veteran off-spinner Deepti Sharma fell two places to fourth, while seamer Renuka Singh Thakur maintained her position at fifth. The rankings have been released in the midst of the T20 World Cup in the 

Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal made history by becoming the first from her country to briefly top the rankings, overtaking long-time No. 1 Sophie Ecclestone before settling for second place.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Women`s T20 World Cup 2024 Women`s T20 World Cup harmanpreet kaur cricket news sports news Sports Update

