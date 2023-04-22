Have to find ways to score against pacers: Warner

While chasing 128 against Kolkata to get their first win of the season, Warner showed glimpses of his vintage aggressive self by racing to 45 off 25 balls in the Powerplay

With the Delhi Capitals’ Indian batters like Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yash Dhull struggling to get going against the fast bowlers, skipper David Warner said the youngsters have to find a way of scoring runs against high-quality pacers.

On Thursday, Sarfaraz and Dhull didn’t feature in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after failing to get big runs and their issues against fast bowlers coming to the fore. Shaw, on the other hand, was brought in as an Impact Player but made only 13 before chopping onto his stumps off leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy.

“We don’t really have too many discussions because you have to back your skills, and I can’t tell people how to bat. You have to actually work it out. If you are going to face bowling, guys who bowl at 150kmph, you need to have the technique and method to score, and if they are going to keep coming at you and they bowl into your ribcage, you have to find a way to score,” said Warner after the match.

While chasing 128 against Kolkata to get their first win of the season, Warner showed glimpses of his vintage aggressive self by racing to 45 off 25 balls in the Powerplay.

“For us, it’s about backing yourself and coming out and executing your skills. I felt like my match-ups were there and I’ll take the Powerplay on. And we didn’t lose wickets in clumps in the first two overs. So that plays a big role as well,” Warner said.

