New Zealand made 292-8 and bowled Pakistan out for 208 in the 42nd over here in the second of three ODIs

New Zealand's Mitchell Hay bats during the 2nd one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Pic/AFP

Hay shines as NZ beat Pakistan to seal ODI series

Mitch Hay’s 78-ball 99 not out backed by some feisty seam bowling steered New Zealand to an 84-run win over Pakistan on Wednesday to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the ODI series.

