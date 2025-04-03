Breaking News
Hay shines as NZ beat Pakistan to seal ODI series

Updated on: 03 April,2025 08:15 AM IST  |  Hamilton
New Zealand made 292-8 and bowled Pakistan out for 208 in the 42nd over here in the second of three ODIs

Hay shines as NZ beat Pakistan to seal ODI series

New Zealand's Mitchell Hay bats during the 2nd one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Pic/AFP

Hay shines as NZ beat Pakistan to seal ODI series
Mitch Hay’s 78-ball 99 not out backed by some feisty seam bowling steered New Zealand to an 84-run win over Pakistan on Wednesday to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the ODI series. 


New Zealand made 292-8 and bowled Pakistan out for 208 in the 42nd over here in the second of three ODIs. 


