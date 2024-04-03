Not try to force it off the front foot or back foot

Matthew Hayden

Listen to this article Hayden, Smith offer advice on tackling Mayank Yadav’s pace x 00:00

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden (right) has offered his insights on how teams can effectively combat the remarkable pace of young LSG pacer Mayank Yadav. “If you bang it on length and the pace is fast, it’s tough to hit. And the way you’ve to play someone of that pace is that you need to allow the ball to come to you. Not try to force it off the front foot or back foot. Just absorb the pressure and the ball will do the rest because the pace of the delivery,” Hayden told Star Sports.

Fellow Australian Steve Smith also conveyed his insights, suggesting that batters ought to leverage the pace as effectively as Mayank does to score runs behind the wickets, making the pacer adopt a different approach: “He’s bowling quick and if you get some bat on it particularly at the Chinnaswamy, the ball races away. So, try and use his pace a little bit more instead of finding it.”

