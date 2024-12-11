Hayden’s advice to Indian bowlers at Gabba: 'Target 4th, 5th stump and use bounce of pitch'

“When they get a chance to bowl, India must rely on hovering around that fourth, fifth stump line a bit more. And most importantly, use the bounce,” Hayden told Star Sports.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden has advised India’s bowlers to target the “fourth, fifth stump line” and make use of the natural bounce offered by the Gabba surface in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting on Saturday.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1 after Australia’s emphatic win in the pink Test in Adelaide. India won the opener by 295 runs at Perth. Hayden, 53, shared his views on how to dismiss the Australian batters at Gabba. “When they get a chance to bowl, India must rely on hovering around that fourth, fifth stump line a bit more. And most importantly, use the bounce,” Hayden told Star Sports.

“It’s a key arsenal as part of a fast bowling unit in Brisbane. The red ball will definitely be more familiar in terms of Test match cricket. Australia have the running with the pink ball, they won so much with it,” added the left-hander. He advised India’s batters to apply themselves more. “India must bat better, they must bat for time. They must bat a day of Test match cricket. Under a day is unacceptable. [Total] Has to be in that 350 zone.

India should bat first even if there are challenging conditions,” Hayden said. “Brisbane, different ball game! It’s a home game, but actually a very good game for India as well because they’ve got memories of the last time they encountered Australia in the BGT,” he said referring to 2021, when India beat Australia by three wickets here to record a famous 2-1 series win, which is almost unforgettable for Indian fans.

