IPL 2023: Hazlewood to miss initial stage of IPL, Maxwell uncertain for RCB opener

Updated on: 30 March,2023 10:18 AM IST  |  New Delhi
In another big development, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who missed Australia's final two ODIs against India earlier this month, is also doubtful for RCB's opening game against Mumbai Indians on April 2 in Bengaluru as he is yet to recover from a leg injury

Josh Hazlewood. File pic


Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the initial stages of the Indian Premier League beginning in Ahmedabad on Friday.


According to a report in cricket.com.au, Hazlewood is, however,hopeful of playing a part in the later stages of the T20 tournament.



The 32-year-old is currently recovering from an Achilles problem which kept him out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India. Hazlewood will consult Cricket Australia's medical staff before deciding on his participation in the IPL, the report said.


In another big development, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who missed Australia's final two ODIs against India earlier this month, is also doubtful for RCB's opening game against Mumbai Indians on April 2 in Bengaluru as he is yet to recover from a leg injury.

Australia national selector George Bailey said Maxwell, who broke his leg in a freak accident last November, found the comeback to ODI "more demanding than he had expected". 

