‘He had a massive crush on me’: Wife Prithi on Ravichandran Ashwin

Prithi recalls how entire school knew about cricketer hubby R Ashwin’s fondness for her

R Ashwin with wife Prithi

India cricketer R Ashwin’s wife Prithi, 36, says her husband has always been a straight shooter, even in his personal life. Talking about her relationship and early days of her friendship with Ashwin, Prithi recalled how the two knew each other since Class VII.

“We went to the same middle school together, and that’s how we got introduced to each other. But then, we grew up and met as adults again. He had a massive crush on me, and the whole school knew it...He moved schools to pursue cricket and we were in touch on and off, birthdays, neighbourhood, things like that. I met him again when I was handling CSK’s account and suddenly I saw him as a six-footer. We knew each other from grade seven,” she spoke about Ashwin on an episode of JioCinema’s Hangout.

Later, Prithi revealed how Ashwin proposed to her after a decade of knowing each other. “Once he took me to a cricket ground and he’s a straight shooter. He said, ‘I’ve kinda liked you all my life and it hasn’t changed over 10 years. We’re adults and let’s try this.’ ”