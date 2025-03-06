"He had done exactly what his team needed from him": De Villiers on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli concluded the IPL 2024 as the highest run-scorer. Having played 15 matches, the right-hander garnered 741 runs with an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69. He had one century and five half-centuries to his name

Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers hailed Team India stalwart Virat Kohli for stepping out of his comfort zone during the last season of the IPL. The South African stated that winning the IPL title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would be a perfect finishing touch to his legendary career.

RCB will kickstart their IPL 2025 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 22 at the Eden Gardens. The Challengers will be hunting for their first ever title win, which would mean a lot for Virat Kohli, who has been representing the same team since 2008.

Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar, AB recalled the criticism Virat Kohli received for his strike rate in the initial stages of the competition, calling it "ridiculous".

"The scrutiny over Virat's strike rate was absolutely ridiculous. He had done exactly what his team needed from him. It is all about the situation. When he has someone at the other end he trusts, you see him experiment and play with more freedom. But when that's not the case, he stays true to his natural game--anchoring the innings when needed," said AB on JioHotstar.

In the first six matches of the season, Virat scored 319 runs at an average of 79.75, with a century and two fifties, but his strike rate of around 141 generated immense criticism from fans and experts who felt that his more cautious approach, especially against spin, held RCB back.

However, Virat responded back with immense improvements against spin, utilisation of slog sweep against them and hitting more sixes. In next nine matches, he scored 422 runs at an average of 52.75, with three half-centuries. However, his strike rate skyrocketed to around 166, marking a massive improvement. He ended the season with 38 sixes, on par with his best season of 2016 season, when he scored 952 runs with four centuries and seven fifties. His attacking approach played a key role in RCB turning a new leaf in their campaign after just one win in first eight matches, winning the next six on bounce to make it to the playoffs, where they lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the eliminator.

Virat Kohli concluded the IPL 2024 as the highest run-scorer. Having played 15 matches, the right-hander garnered 741 runs with an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69. He had one century and five half-centuries to his name.

However, AB hailed him for stepping out of his comfort zone and trying new shots.

"He has always had that ability in him. You can see how much it means to him. Winning the IPL with RCB would be the perfect finishing touch to his already phenomenal career. He was outstanding last season. His strike rate was not the problem--he played exactly the role his team needed him to. Unlike someone like Fraser McGurk for Delhi Capitals, Virat had the responsibility of holding the innings together. He deserves full credit for playing a crucial role in RCB's qualification," he added.

Even former South African captain Graeme Smith agreed that the criticism on Virat's strike rate was "unfair".

"He had single-handedly carried RCB's batting line-up, which is a massive responsibility, especially when others around him were not delivering," he added.

Former New Zealand batter Scott Styris also said that Virat's strike rate was not an issue during the powerplay, but after it, during the middle overs.

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson also added on Virat Kohli's T20 game, saying, "He knew that if he doesn't increase his scoring rate, if he does not allow himself more freedom at the crease instead of playing it safe, he risks being left behind in the modern T20 game."

Former Team India cricketer Robin Uthappa who played alongside Virat Kohli said that growth is a natural of his journey.

"It was never a question of 'if' but 'when' he would integrate shots like the slog sweep into his game," he concluded.

(With ANI Inputs)