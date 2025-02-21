"He is the best version of himself right now": Ponting praises Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami was out of action from the international circuit following an ankle injury he sustained during the ODI World Cup 2023. The injury interrupted a remarkable run where he ended the tournament as the highest wicket-taker

Mohammed Shami (Pic: X/@ICC)

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting hailed Mohammed Shami by saying that the pacer is becoming the best version of himself as he claimed a five-wicket haul in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh.

With his five-wicket haul, Mohammed Shami helped the side to bowl out Bangladesh for 228 runs. The pacer also became the fastest and the second-quickest overall to complete 200 wickets in the format.

"For him to comeback, get five wickets in first game of the Champions Trophy is fantastic. They are exactly the sort of people you want in your side, the guys who would do anything for you," Ponting told the ICC.

"Especially as a captain, you look someone in the eye and ask them to do a job for you, if they are going to do it or they are not and Shami always seems that sort of guy to me that."

Mohammed Shami was out of action from the international circuit following an ankle injury he sustained during the ODI World Cup 2023. The injury interrupted a remarkable run where he ended the tournament as the highest wicket-taker.

The injury required surgery, and his recovery was further delayed by swelling on his left knee, keeping him out of international action for more than a year.

"It hasn't been easy for him, yes he had a good international career but if you look back, it was a sort of stop start at the start of his career," Ponting said.

"He has got better and better year on year and he is probably, the best version of himself right now on the back of a bit of adversity, so they are the sort of people you want around, especially in big tournaments."

"They are the characters, the players and the big moments are the ones that gets you through and for him to come back, get five wickets first game of a champions trophy is fantastic," he added.

Mohammed Shami, who has claimed 55 wickets across three ODI World Cups, becomes the eighth Indian to reach 200 wickets in one-day cricket.

(With PTI Inputs)